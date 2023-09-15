SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a quiet afternoon across KELOLAND. We will keep things quiet through the weekend and first half of next week. This afternoon has had temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. There has been a light breeze from the northwest, and mostly sunny skies.

As of 2 PM

Skies will remain clear overnight and the winds will stay light from northwest. Overnight lows will be in the 40d to low 50s. These low temperatures are near normal for the middle of September.

For the day on Saturday, there will be mostly sunny skies. The winds will stay light from the north. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, which is a couple of degrees below normal.

Sunday will be much like Saturday. Mostly sunny skies and a light breeze, but out of the south. The south breeze will help warm things up by a few degrees. High temperatures will be in the 70s in eastern KELOLAND, and low 80s in central and western South Dakota.

We have a slight warm up on the way for Monday and Tuesday. A front will move through bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. The front will also help drop temperatures back to near normal for the end of the week and into next weekend. The near normal temperatures stay through the end of the month.

Here’s a quick glance at the rainfall outlook through next Friday. Western and central South Dakota miss out on most of the rain. Eastern KELOLAND could see decent rainfall. Southeastern KELOLAND in particular could see beneficial rain.