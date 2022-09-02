We had some showers and a few thunderstorms earlier this morning, which resulted in a few pockets of rainfall in portions of KELOLAND.

Following the passage of today’s cold front, we’ll be treated to a very nice change of pace on the thermometer headed into the weekend.

With clear skies in place and a calm wind, we’ll watch as lows fall into the 50s out west with several locations to the east seeing lows in the 40s.

As brief as it may be, we’ll be in for a rather seasonable run of weather as we go into the first weekend of the month and the start of Labor Day weekend as well.

Highs peak in the 70s to the east, while mid to upper 80s hold steady West River for your Saturday.

Sunday will still be seasonable across our East River communities with highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s, while 90+ degree heat returns in central and western KELOLAND.

Labor Day will see highs in the mid 80s to low/mid 90s depending on what side of the river you’re on. Everyone, however, gets in on plenty of sunshine.

Once we go further into the next work and school week, we’ll be right back to where we were at the end of August again: Above average warmth with little to no chance for rain.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, however, we’ll try to flip the script and get some change in place. Temperatures attempt to back off a bit, and we do try to get a few chances for rain in place. Spread among the long-range models, however, is decent…so we’ll watch these rain chances as they get closer.