SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We will start today with mostly clear skies but throughout the day we will bring in the clouds. We will have highs in the 50s and nearing 60° in south central South Dakota. Winds will stay on the lighter side but slowly pick up through the day on Sunday.

Clouds will take over throughout the overnight hours. Winds across western South Dakota will pick up throughout the night and into the day on Sunday. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Another seasonable day on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will help keep us warm. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will have a stronger wind from the west anywhere in the 15 to 35 MPH range with stronger gusts.

Monday will be another day with temperatures much closer to average then we have been having. We will have a few more clouds throughout the day with a chance of rain or snow showers in western South Dakota. Winds will remain on the stronger side.

After the dry weekend, we will warm just a little for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND both days and central South Dakota on Wednesday. We start cooling down for Thursday into the next weekend. Another chance of rain showers on Thursday. Maybe even some snowflakes mixed in for central and northeastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota could see rain or snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and next week look to be very cold.