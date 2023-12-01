December is starting on the chilly side across KELOLAND with morning lows in the teens and 20s for most.

There are areas of clouds today to watch, but moisture remains very limited across the northern plains for now.

Hourly temperatures should rise between 35 and 40 across much of KELOLAND this afternoon with the passing clouds. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little warmer, mainly in the 40s.

The theme for next week is milder weather. Take a look at the latest trends as mild Pacific air floods the midsection of the nation.

Here are just a few numbers to ponder for next week. Records this time of year are around 60 in the Sioux Falls area.

The official 6 to 10 day forecast agrees.

Here are the details of the forecast.