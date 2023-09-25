Beyond a few scattered showers here and there in eastern and northeastern portions of KELOLAND, much of the day has been punctuated by pleasant conditions and breezy weather.

Partly to mostly clear skies will stick around as we go into the evening and into the night as well. We’ll see lows fall into the 40s and low 50s with a light breeze in place.

Low pressure over Minnesota will continue to mainly stay in place for the day on Tuesday, keeping a low-end scattered shower chance in place for our East River communities. Out west, we’ll continue to have mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in place.

In fact, we’ll have seasonable temperatures to the east as well. Highs hold in the low to mid 70s in many areas with some mid/upper 60s to the north and northeast.

Much of the day on Wednesday is dry and pleasant, but we do warm up a little bit out west. Highs creep into the mid/upper 70s while upper 60s/low 70s hold steady to the east.

Spotty showers return by the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend, but coverage is going to be rather sparse and moisture levels are meager. As a result, we could still call the end of the week outlook mainly dry.

We’ll start October on a rather warm note, especially East River. Highs in the 80s are likely as we go into the start of next week. Out west, however, it’s a different story. We’ll have cooler temperatures in place toward the Wyoming border.