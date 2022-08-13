The weekend is shaping up to be a seasonable one, but it’ll also be mainly dry the further east you go.

Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll see high temperatures East River climb into the low to mid 80s, while upper 80s and low/mid 90s are observed out west.

We may also run into some showers and thunderstorms later in the day toward the Black Hills, so heads up for anyone out in the Sturgis area.

A few showers may linger out west overnight, but much of the night is quiet overall. Lows fall into the upper 50s/low 60s to the east, with mid 60s out west.

A better chance for rain West River comes along on Sunday, while East River locations remain mainly dry. We’ll also warm up just a bit, with highs around 90 to the west and mid 80s to the east.

The new work week kicks off with soggy weather in the cards for us. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across the region, which will be a very welcome sight for those of us who are in severe and extreme drought conditions.

Through midweek, we’ll keep the chance for showers in place, with chances holding a bit more steady to the east.

We’ll close the work week on a pretty pleasant and generally seasonable note with high pressure coming into the picture.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.