Showers and the occasional thunderstorm will linger through the day in portions of KELOLAND, but not everyone will get in on the rainfall.

If you do, just know that we could see some localized heavier rainfall with any storm that comes along. This rain will gradually get out of here as we head into the afternoon and into the evening. Where we stay dry this morning, we’ll likely remain that way through the rest of the afternoon as well.

Daytime highs hold in the 70s in many areas, with some 60s out west.

We’ll gradually clear out in many locations as we head into the night, but some showers and storms are possible out west.

Beyond that, we’ll have ourselves a rather comfortable night across the region, with lows on either side of 50 degrees in some areas with mid 40s elsewhere.

A few showers and storms will be possible in northeastern KELOLAND on Monday as a little system clips the region. The rest of the area, however, stays mainly dry and quiet outside of a few sprinkles out west.

Highs on Monday stay in the low to mid 70s.

Seasonable temperatures hold steady through Tuesday with 70s sticking around across the region. By Wednesday, we’ll start to bring in warmer temperatures. It won’t be too hot, but we’ll see 80s come back as we head into the end of the week.

Along the way, we’ll have a few chances for rain in western KELOLAND…especially on Thursday and Friday.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head beyond the 7 day forecast and into the official start of the fall season.