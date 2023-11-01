Welcome to November, where we have bucked the trend of record-setting starts to the month on the thermometer. Today was still chilly, but it’s the closest a beginning to the month has been to average in quiet a while.

High pressure will build into the region as we go into the night, keeping KELOLAND quiet and chilly. We’ll stay quiet as we go into Wednesday as well with a healthy mix of sun and clouds in place and temperatures that continue to slowly climb closer to average for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday are mainly quiet beyond a few isolated rain showers along the way in a couple of areas. Beyond that, temperatures continue to creep upward toward and even above average in some locations.

That sets the stage for the weekend, which does have a few changes in place. While Saturday is quiet and seasonably mild, Sunday brings in a chance for rain…and it’ll be mainly rain with temperatures well above freezing.

As we start the new work and school week, we’ll watch as temperatures take a step backward into the 40s in many locations…though we’ll keep any mentions of snow out of the forecast. With that said, though, rain remains in place for Monday and Tuesday before we dry out by the middle of next week.

As we go into the middle of November, odds for above average temperatures are favored across KELOLAND.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: