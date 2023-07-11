Following the passage of Monday’s cold front, temperatures have taken a decent step backward across KELOLAND in what has been a cool start to the month of July overall. Including today, we’ll have more highs in Sioux Falls below 80 degrees (6) than we do at or above 85 (5). This won’t stop the chance for unsettled weather to push through the region.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday

We’ll watch for the potential to see showers and storms redevelop over the course of the evening and into the night. Some of these storms may become strong to severe.

There’s a “Slight Risk” for severe weather across a decent portion of KELOLAND, with a “Marginal Risk” from Eagle Butte to Pierre and through the Sioux Falls/Worthington areas.

Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always the risk for an isolated tornado with any supercell that gets its act together.

We’re also going to watch southeastern KELOLAND overnight due to heavy rain concerns on Wednesday morning.

Lows, for what it’s worth, drop into the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday holds another chance for showers and storms, especially in the early morning to the east. The afternoon may hold the chance for a few storms in Minnesota, but much of the region is quiet beyond that.

Regardless, there is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for a majority of eastern and central KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

Highs hold in the low/mid 80s in many areas, with upper 80s at times to the west and upper 70s to the northeast.

Shower and thunderstorm chances come around again as we head toward the end of the week, including late Thursday into Thursday night as well as Friday.

Highs on Thursday remain in the mid/upper 80s with a few low 90s in central KELOLAND.

The weekend is shaping up to be quiet but seasonable from start to finish. By early next week, however, we do bring in a chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms as well.