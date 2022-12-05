The work week forecast is starting off with a mix of rain and freezing rain south of Sioux Falls. Roads have been slick in spots, so be careful as you travel into NW IA. You can clearly see the radar trends are quickly exiting to the east.

High temperatures reached the 40s and 50s yesterday, a nice day for early December. We will cooler today with northwest winds.

Futurecast today shows a few flurries returning in northern and western KELOLAND. We are expecting a cold front to enter the picture tomorrow in far northern KELOLAND. Ahead of that feature, most areas will climb back into the 30s and 40s across the south.

Looking ahead, we expect colder weather for Wednesday, with a fast moving system entering the central plains by Thursday. At this time, the storm tracks remain to our south, but we will continue to watch far southeast KELOLAND for some snow chances. Next week could prove more active as the pattern looks more favorable for snow across the central and northern plains. Expect more details in the coming days.