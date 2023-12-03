While temperatures today won’t be too far from average this time around, it won’t last. Our string of well above average starts to the month will pick up later in the week…but we have a few things to discuss first.

To kick things off, we have some windy conditions on the way today for our West River communities. A wind advisory is in place for portions of western South Dakota until 4 pm MST Sunday afternoon. Be advised that wind gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph at times.

A high wind watch is already in place for Monday for portions of western and northwestern South Dakota. Be advised that gusts may reach 60 mph during this time. Please plan accordingly.

Outside of that, we may see some scattered snow showers to the west in the morning and early afternoon with little in the way of accumulation expected.

In fact, any chance for moisture that we do get to come along is going to be lacking in substance. Our overall rather dry run of weather will continue through the week and likely into next weekend as well. Thursday night into Friday may hold a small chance for some rain and snow showers as a clipper moves through, but that’s about it.

I mentioned earlier that we have some warmer temperatures on the way. That’s for the midweek outlook, where 50s and near 60 degree warmth are possible in many areas. We’ll watch the record books during the midweek outlook…especially Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures moderate a bit by next weekend and into next week but remain above average for this time of year.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: