The second half of the weekend will pick up where the first one left off…right down to the pleasant conditions and seasonable temperatures.

High pressure holds serve for another day, keeping skies mostly sunny from start to finish. Though it may be a bit breezy East River at times, it’ll still be a great day to get outside if you can. Highs climb into the 60s across the board.

Winds calm down tonight, allowing temperatures to fall a bit farther down the thermometer under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows drop into the 30s and low 40s.

Another wonderful day is on the way for your Monday, but it won’t be as seasonable. Temperatures do take a step backward compared to Sunday, but it won’t be all that windy and we keep the sunshine in place.

Highs range in the 50s East River with low/mid 60s West River.

We’ll have another rather nice day to be out and about on Tuesday for both sides of the river, but changes do begin to come along by Wednesday.

Cloud cover increases for the middle of the week, with late day and overnight rain moving in out west on Wednesday. Chances for rain then push eastward as we go into Friday and Saturday, with cooler temperatures coming along for the ride.

By the weekend, we clear out and stay cool before more seasonable weather moves back in beyond the 7 day forecast.