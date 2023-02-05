We had some good sunshine to kick off the day, but cloud cover has been increasing in some areas, and fog has also begun to develop.

As of 4 pm CST Monday

Patchy fog concerns will come up, especially East River, as we go into the night and then the morning on Monday. Be mindful of poor visibility as you go about the start of your day.

Windy conditions will also pick up through the night. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 am Monday morning in portions of NE KELOLAND and until 6 pm MST Monday for portions of western and northwestern KELOLAND. Gusts may exceed 50 to 55 mph.

With that out of the way, tonight will also be a more seasonable night. We’ll see lows in the 20s across the board with a few low 30s out west.

A few light rain/snow showers are possible on Monday as a weak area of low pressure pushes through the region. Anything that is seen will be rather light and fleeting in nature with one exception: The Black Hills.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the central and northern Black Hills until 3 pm MST Monday. 3 to 6″ of snow is possible in the advisory area, causing travel to become hazardous.

Beyond this, highs take a small step backward to the west into the 30s and 40s, while East River highs hold steady in the 30s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday as high pressure moves back into the Northern Plains. Highs hold steady East River in the 30s, with some 50s returns to the west with previously existing 40s.

The rest midweek outlook is looking good, but we’ll watch Thursday into early Friday. We’ll have the chance to see some snow showers move into the region. While moisture amounts aren’t all that impressive, it’ll be an unfortunate way to end what will otherwise be a rather solid run of weather for the midweek outlook.

Next weekend, for what it’s worth, is looking good with seasonable temperatures holding steady.