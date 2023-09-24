We’ve been dealing with rain in eastern and especially northeastern KELOLAND today as low pressure continues to be rather slow in getting out of here. This has also kept temperatures very much in check across much of the area.

A few more showers may linger in a few areas overnight, but we should remain mainly quiet overall. We’ll have partly cloudy skies to the east with clearer skies out west.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s East River, with 40s West River thanks to clearer skies.

We’ll start the new work and school week with a few lingering showers to the east and northeast as low pressure meanders to the north and east. To the west, we’ll have a mainly dry and pretty pleasant day with sunnier skies.

We’ll watch as daytime highs hold near to slightly above average in many areas. On the low end, we’ll have 60s in the northeast with low/mid 70s elsewhere.

Another isolated shower or two may stick around in a stubborn manner on Tuesday, but improvement is expected as we go into the second half of the work and school week.

Highs hold in the 60s and 70s for yet another day with generally light winds in place.

As we dry out and quiet down with low pressure finally departing by Wednesday, we’ll also warm up a bit as we go into the end of the week and the ensuing weekend. Temperatures won’t go too far up the thermometer, but we can certainly call it seasonably warm with 80s on the way for some.

Friday and portions of next weekend may feature some scattered showers in a few areas, but an organized and widespread chance for rain is not in the cards for us.

Odds for above average temperatures continue to be favored as we go into the start of October.