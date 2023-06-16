Temperatures are starting the weekend on a pleasant note, but all eyes will be on the radar as we scan for some important rain chances the next 24 to 36 hours.

You can see the scattered showers and thunderstorms that moved across western and central KELOLAND late yesterday and overnight.

Most of the official rain reports are very low. Buffalo is one exception at .71″.

This blocking high pressure ridge over the Upper Midwest continues to stall the rain that will normally be more organized and move to the east. Look at clouds vanish as this system runs into the block last night. We’ll see what happens tonight and tomorrow as this system tries to move east.

The drought monitor continues to expand across states to our east. Keep an eye on that trend. It will be important as we progress into the summer.

Futurecast suggests we’ll have a few more clusters of thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight across central and eastern KELOLAND. The rains may not arrive in Sioux Falls until late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around much of tomorrow in southeastern KELOLAND. Again, some folks will pick some welcome rainfall as spots of .50″ to 1″ will be found with the better t-storms. The scattered nature of the rain will likely leave some gaps in the rain maps too.

The pattern next week will turn hot again as 90s return to much of central and eastern KELOLAND by Monday. We’ll find ourselves in an interesting pattern as the big blocking high to our east fights the approaching jet stream and disturbances to our west. KELOLAND as a whole will have better rain chances starting the middle of next week compared to regions to our south and east. We’ll take whatever rain we can get as temperatures will continue to be warmer than normal.

Here are the details of the forecast.