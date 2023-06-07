It’s setting up to be another hot day in much of KELOLAND. However, we do have a better chance of scattered rain this afternoon across the east. More on the that story in moment.

Highs yesterday reached the mid 90s in many areas from Aberdeen to Sioux Falls, a growing sign of the dry weather impact on soil conditions. The need of widespread rain is growing for many of the crop producing areas of KELOLAND.

Before we see any rain in the forecast, it’s important to remember we loose moisture a faster rate this time of year due to plant growth, the high sun-angle, and hotter temperatures. This map below shows the 7 day forecast for evapotranspiration across KELOLAND. In other words, this is how much moisture will be pulled out of the soil given the conditions forecast.

The 30 day rain deficits continue to expand into northeastern SD.

Some showers have developed in MN this morning.

The maps below show the newest runs of Futurecast. Notice the cells on radar start to develop around 3pm and generally move from north to south. If you catch one of these thunderstorms, it should be easy to see an inch of rain or more in spots. However, there will be “miss” zones too and therefore the rain reports will vary greatly from spot to spot.

We may see more of these rain clusters tomorrow, with more cells developing farther west into central KELOLAND.

The dewpoint forecast shows the ribbon of moisture migrating to the west as this blocking pattern continues to steer the rain chances farther west over time.

We will see some additional rain chances in southern and western KELOLAND Friday and Saturday. We are most bullish on this rain in the southwest where we’ve seen more widespread moisture the past 30 days.

Here are the details of the forecast.