We are starting this Monday with a few scattered showers and t-showers in southeastern KELOLAND. You can see a few of those towering cumulus clouds on our Parker LIVE CAM just before 7am.

On radar, those hits of rain should diminish in the southeast. Meanwhile, thunderstorms have also developed in the far northwest.

That area of western SD remains wetter than normal. Sioux Falls is still struggling with moisture totals well below normal.

Scattered storms are ahead the next 24 hours. We could see pockets of severe weather, with the slight risk level covering most of South Dakota.

The outlook for severe weather will shift to the south and east tomorrow, but includes the Sioux Falls area once again. Severe storms would be most likely after 4pm.

Futurecast hints at new storm development in central SD later today after 3pm. This activity is tied to a boundary the runs west to east, close to highway 14. A few of the storm clusters in central KELOLAND may organize into a broken line of storms that will try to move toward Sioux Falls. A separate cluster of storms will likely move out of the Black Hills too late this evening. We may start the 4th of July with scattered morning rain in the east, followed by better storm chances east of a Watertown, Madison, Yankton line late in the day. Again, severe weather is possible with the strongest storms. These storms could affect some of the evening plans ahead of fireworks tomorrow night, so keep an eye on the forecast.

Storm chances will decrease by Wednesday as cooler air moves into the region. We can’t rule out a few scattered t-storms again in the Black Hills, but most areas will stay dry until late Friday into Saturday. That’s when the next disturbance will move into the region.

After a hot start to the week, much of the 7-10 day forecast will be at or below normal for temperatures. We expect many days to stay in the 70s to lower 80s for highs.

Here are the details of the forecast.