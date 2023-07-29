SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This morning brings a few rain and thunder showers into the area. They have been big lightning producers as they move to the southeast. There is a risk these could become severe with a marginal risk. Hail and strong winds are the main threats as these storms start dying down.

Today the temperatures will return to normal. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light from the northeast bringing cooler and drier air. There are scattered chances for rain and thunder showers for the afternoon and evening.

Tonight will have partly cloudy skies. We could see a few rain and thunder showers move through the overnight and into the morning hours. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday also keeps temperatures near normal with highs in the 80s. Winds will stay light through the weekend. We could see a few morning rain showers in eastern KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota could see a few evening and overnight thunder showers.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather for tomorrow evening in central and western South Dakota. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. These storms will be widely scattered.

Monday brings another chance of scattered rain and thunderstorm chances. High temperatures will remain close to normal in the 80s to low 90s. Winds will be light from the southeast.

On Monday there is a marginal risk of severe weather in western South Dakota. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats for Monday’s storms.

The 7 day forecast brings a slight warmup by Wednesday across KELOLAND. Temperatures will cool back down by the end of the week into next weekend. There are almost daily chances of rain and thunderstorms as we go through the 7 day forecast. Not everyone will get everything. It is a timing issue as we look that far ahead.