A few clusters of showers and thunderstorms have developed this morning across northcentral KELOLAND. We’ll keep an eye on doppler radar today as additional scattered t-storms may develop during the day just about anywhere in KELOLAND.

The air hasn’t changed much from yesterday and highs were pretty uniform from north to south in the 80s.

Locally heavy rain has made a difference on the 30 day rainfall map. We still have many location much drier than normal near Marshall, MN and in patches south of I-90.

The severe weather risk is in the marginal category for many areas West River today.

Futurecast is giving us a few clues about some of these storms through the day. Again, we have blanketed a general 20-40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, most numerous this afternoon. Rain chances should decrease overnight into tomorrow and become more isolated.

We are not done with the severe weather chances. Most of eastern KELOLAND is under a risk of severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll have more on these storms chances in the coming days.