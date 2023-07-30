Beyond some morning showers and the occasional rumble of thunder in a few areas, Sunday is shaping up to get off to a pretty good start throughout much of the region.

Temperatures will remain more seasonable by day, with highs in the 80s to near 90 (The latter more likely West River) and more tolerable humidity levels. While much of the afternoon is quiet and even the evening to the east, the same may not be able to be said out west.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of western and southwestern KELOLAND, with a “Marginal Risk” extending southeastward from Mobridge to Elk Point.

Large hail and wind are the main concerns, though there’s also a low-end isolated tornado risk West River. Stay weather aware if you have any plans this evening and into the night.

Speaking of the night, we’ll watch those aforementioned storms push eastward a bit…hence the “Marginal Risk” toward Pierre and Mitchell. East of the James River, conditions should stay largely quiet beyond an isolated shower or two.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s in many areas with some upper 50s in the northeastern corner of the region.

Monday holds another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, so keep this in mind with any outdoor plans once more.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for the western half of South Dakota on Monday. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs hold in the mid 80s to the east, with upper 80s/low 90s out west.

Some more scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday on both sides of the river, while Wednesday is mainly quiet to the east. West River locations may see a few more storms on Wednesday.

In fact, western KELOLAND basically has a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms headed into the first weekend of August. Chances are more spotty to the east…though Thursday and Saturday may see some moisture spill eastward.

Temperatures peak midweek before backing off to a more seasonable range headed into the weekend.