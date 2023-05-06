The first weekend of May is shaping up to be an unsettled one across portions of KELOLAND…a sign of what is to come as we head into the first full calendar week of the month.

We’ll have early showers and a few storms as we go into the first portion of the day in central/western South Dakota as well as NW Iowa.

Another round of showers and storms are expected as we go into the afternoon and into the evening. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for a good portion of the region. Wind and hail are the main concerns with these storms.

Highs range from the upper 50s/60s in central and western KELOLAND to the low 70s further south and east.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible East River, with a mainly quiet night on the way to the west. Overnight lows fall into the 40s with a generally light breeze.

Another chance to see some showers and thunderstorms comes along on Sunday, especially later in the evening to our west and in SE KELOLAND.

The latter also holds a “Marginal Risk” once again for severe weather…especially near and south of Sioux Falls. A “Slight Risk” is in place toward I-80 from Des Moines to Omaha.

Wind and hail are the main concerns once more, but an isolated tornado risk is also present. Stay weather aware through the weekend and have your KELOLAND Weather App ready to go.

Highs, for what it’s worth hold in the 70s with a few 60s here and there to the west.

The upcoming work and school week can likely be summed up in one word: Unsettled.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible to kick off the new work and school week, with temperatures holding a similar spread to Sunday…so 60s to low/mid 70s.

Going through the rest of the week, each day holds a chance for showers and storms…with some days holding a better chance than others. Right now, Thursday holds the best overall chance for showers and storms with Wednesday having a good shot to the west as well. If you have any outdoor plans this week, have your indoor back-up plans at the ready.

Odds for near to above average temperatures are favored as we go beyond the 7 day forecast and into the later part of May.