While Sunday was seasonable and quiet, today was warmer and noticeably more humid. That combination along with a frontal boundary moving through the area will set the stage for some stronger storms to develop at times.

The aforementioned cold front will push southward as we head into the evening and act as a focal point for some showers and storms…some of which could be strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place from Watertown to Winner and into SW South Dakota this evening, with a “Slight Risk” in place for the Sioux Falls area and points south/east. Wind and hail are the main concerns. Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s a non-zero isolated tornado risk. Stay weather aware.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of SE South Dakota and NW Iowa until 10 pm CDT Monday night.

Otherwise, we’ll see temperatures fall into the 50s to the northeast, with lows on either side of 60 degrees elsewhere.

Showers and storms comes along on Tuesday, with another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for western KELOLAND as well as Pierre to Huron and Sioux Falls. A “Slight Risk” is in place for south-central KELOLAND extending to the SE corner of the region.

Wind and hail are the main concerns…with heavy rain concerns in southeastern KELOLAND overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday take a step backward into the 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday holds another chance for showers and storms, especially in the morning to the east. The afternoon should shape up to be pretty decent East River. Out west, we’ll have another round of spotty storms. Highs hold in the low/mid 80s in many areas.

Shower and thunderstorm chances come around again as we head toward the end of the week, with Friday holding the best shot overall for more organized rain.

The weekend is shaping up to be quiet but seasonable from start to finish, with more storms possible by the start of next week East River.