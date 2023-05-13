Friday featured a very active weather day just to our south in Nebraska…with numerous reports of tornadoes across eastern and northeastern portions of the state.

While storms were severe at times to the southeast, much of what KELOLAND experienced was a lot of rain and some wind…the former more frequently observed to the west.

Today will feature another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms today may become strong to severe. A “Marginal Risk” for severe storms will be in place today for portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero risk for an isolated tornado.

Stay weather aware through the day and have your StormTracker App ready to go if you have outdoor plans today and into the evening.

Highs range from the 50s and low 60s out west to the low 70s south and east. We’ll split the difference in-between.

Showers and a few storms will linger into the first part of the night, but slow improvement will still take over as we head beyond the midnight hour.

Lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Much of Mother’s Day is dry beyond a few morning showers early in the day. The later into the day you go for much of the region, the better the day will be. The exception may be to the west, where chances for rain are a bit higher.

Highs on Sunday range in the 60s to low 70s. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, so keep this in mind with outdoor plans as well.

We’ll start the new work week on a dry and fairly seasonable note thanks to high pressure building back into the region. Tuesday follows suit for much of the area, but change begins to build into KELOLAND out west later in the day.

The midweek outlook features a chance for showers and some thunderstorms…especially on Wednesday into Wednesday night. A few showers may linger early on Thursday, but much of that day is mainly dry.

We’ll close the week and start next weekend on a pretty pleasant note with drier conditions. It may be a bit cool on Friday, but temperatures begin to rebound by the weekend.