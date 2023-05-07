The trend of unsettled weather continues as we go into the second half of the weekend, and while not everyone will see something…it’ll be something to consider along the way.

Visibility has also been rather poor at times this morning due to patchy dense fog…please be mindful of compromised visibility as you go about the start of your day.

Another chance to see some showers and thunderstorms comes along today, especially later in the evening to our west and in SE KELOLAND. While not everyone will see something, it’ll be something to consider as you head out.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place once again, but it’s in two places. The first area is to the northwest, while the second area is southeast of Sioux Falls. An “Enhanced Risk” is in place toward I-80 from Des Moines to Omaha and a “Slight Risk” extends as far north as Sioux City, IA.

Wind and hail are the main concerns once more, but an isolated tornado risk is also present. Stay weather aware through the weekend and have your KELOLAND Weather App ready to go.

Highs, for what it’s worth hold in the 70s further south and east with 60s to the north and west.

Some lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the first part of the night before things settle down beyond the midnight hour. Again, a few of these storms may pack an extra punch.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s to near 50 degrees…the latter more likely southeast of Sioux Falls.

The upcoming work and school week can likely be summed up in one word: Unsettled.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible to kick off the new work and school week, with temperatures holding a similar spread to Sunday…so 60s to low/mid 70s.

Going through the rest of the week, each day holds a chance for showers and storms…with some days holding a better chance than others.

Tuesday and Wednesday both hold a spotty chance for unsettled weather in a similar manner to Monday. Out west, chances will be a bit higher on Wednesday with the development of our next system. Regardless, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of western and central KELOLAND on Tuesday.

Right now, Thursday and Friday hold the best overall chance for showers and storms. While the severe threat is a little hazy this far out, it’s still a good idea to keep an eye on the late week outlook for updates on your chances to see some unsettled weather.

The take home message is this: If you have any outdoor plans this week, have your indoor back-up plans at the ready.