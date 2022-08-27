After an active evening out west on Friday, we’ll start the weekend on a mainly quiet note. The break, however, may not last very long for portions of KELOLAND

Scattered showers and storms are possible today, especially in central and eastern KELOLAND. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans, as a few of these storms may be strong to severe.

Highs range in the mid 80s to low 90s.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible as we head into the night, especially to the east. Overnight lows mainly stay in the low to mid 60s with a few 50s to the west.

We’ll have a mainly dry day on Sunday for much of the region, but some showers are possible East River later in the day as a cold front pushes through the region.

Again, a few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a “Marginal” risk for severe storms in place near and east of I-29.

Highs range in the 80s to low 90s with a few 70s in the westernmost portions of the region on the back edge of that cold front.

As we start the new work and school week, dry weather wins out. This trend will hold steady as we go into the end of the month and through the start of September.

In fact, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out as we head into and beyond Labor Day weekend.