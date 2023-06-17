Father’s Day weekend is shaping up to be a 50/50 split across portions of KELOLAND, with the second half being the clear better half of the two. With that said, however, today isn’t going to be a complete loss.

We do have the chance for some showers and thunderstorms East River as we go through the day. Though the severe threat is on the lower side of the scale, any of these storms could still produce localized heavy rain and some small hail as well. Chances increase the closer to and farther east of the I-29 corridor you go.

Beyond that, we’re partly to mostly cloudy at times with highs in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Partly to at times mostly clear skies take over as we head into the night. We’ll be calm and quiet as high pressure begins to make its move, keeping the breeze nice and calm. Overnight lows fall mainly into the 50s.

Father’s Day is shaping up to be a great day to get outside if you can! Sunshine won’t be in short supply thanks to the aforementioned area of high pressure, and temperatures will be pretty seasonable for this time of year.

We’ll see highs in the mid 80s, with some upper 80s possible toward central KELOLAND.

Once we start the new work week, the heat comes back in a big way. We’re likely going to see highs well into the 90s for a majority of KELOLAND, with central portions of the region even flirting with the century mark for high temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday. Please keep this in mind if you are going to be out and about for the first portion of the week.

The second half of next week, while not as hot, has something else that we’ll be keeping an eye on: Rain chances. In fact, we have a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the week. Some days will hold better chances for rain and storms than others; Thursday is an example of a day with a better chance. We’ll also watch the potential for any of these storms to pack an extra punch along the way.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and moisture are favored as we head deeper into the official start of summer and toward the end of June.