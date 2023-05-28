In a similar manner to Saturday, Sunday will be another example of conditions varying depending on where you are…so plan accordingly with any outdoor plans.

With that said, another warm day is on the way…especially the farther east you go. We’ll be slightly cooler to the west with highs in the 80s for the former and 70s for the latter.

Once again, however, West River locations have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms…a few of which may be strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe storms is in place for Sunday into Sunday night for portions of central and western KELOLAND. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Showers and a few storms will linger into the night for some, so keep this in mind. Again, a few storms may pack an extra punch along the way.

Beyond that, we’ll see milder conditions to the east with cooler lows to the west. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s for many locations, but some upper 40s are possible to the west.

Memorial Day, unfortunately, has a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both sides of the river. While the whole day won’t be a wash-out, you’ll want to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans or will be attending any outdoor ceremonies.

Another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. This time, it covers areas on both sides of the Missouri River. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Beyond the rain chance, we’re warm and breezy with highs in the 80s to the east and in central KELOLAND with 70s to the west.

Tuesday holds another chance for some storms to become strong to severe, with a “Marginal Risk” being in place once again. The axis for this risk area shifts eastward again, as better chances for rain and storms push east of the James River.

A daily chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain in place through the rest of the week, with chances increasing the later into the week you go. This will be valid for both sides of the river. Temperatures remain above average through the rest of next week.