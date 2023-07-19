The weather has been active once again in central KELOLAND. Large hail hit the Pierre area last evening, some to the size of softballs. The picture below is just one of many pictures of the giant hail around the capital city.

Here’s what the storms looked like on radar. You can see the intense lightning shown by the yellow and white lines, with the hail streaks in pink and purple. The storms tracked south toward the Chamberlain area, where a 100 mph wind gust was reported near Oacoma.

The rain was spotty, but heavy in the storms across the central and southcentral areas of KELOLAND.

New storms today will most likely form in the zone shaded in yellow. The slight risk category does include Sioux Falls.

Futurecast is hinting at new storm development this afternoon in the southeast. The exact location of the storms will depend on how fast the morning rain southcentral SD fizzles. We expect recovery this morning and highs well into the 80s this afternoon. Stay tuned to the forecast and be weather aware if severe storms develop near your location. Again, areas south and east of Sioux Falls are most favorable for storm development.

Get ready for hot weather next week and much more humidity!

Here are the details of the forecast.