While much of the region has been quiet today, portions of northeastern KELOLAND have seen some thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon. The culprit: The tail end of a cold front in Minnesota that is clipping the region.

Sat-Rad imagery as of 2:15 pm CDT Monday afternoon

Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out as we head into the night. Quiet conditions take over, with lows in the 50s out west and low 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms will come along as we go into the day on Tuesday…but not for everyone. The best chance to see something will be closer to and east of I-29 through the afternoon. Near and west of the James River valley, you’re looking better and mainly dry.

Regardless, highs on Tuesday hold steady in the upper 70s/low 80s out west and 80s/low 90s to the east.

Chances for showers and storms drift a bit to the west on Wednesday, but they only make it about as far west as the James River.

Heat sticks around for much of KELOLAND, with central and eastern parts of the region staying on either side of 90 degrees. Even low 80s are more frequently seen to the west. The one exception may be east of the interstate in MN and IA, where low to mid-80s are expected.

Above-average temperatures hold steady through the rest of the week, as chances for scattered showers and storms hold steady and push more to the west. We really could use widespread rain, though, as drought conditions creep back into the picture more and more.

Rain chances remain spotty as we go into the first half of the weekend, but the well-above-average warmth we’ve been seeing as of late may finally back off a bit. While we do remain in the low 80s for much of the region overall, it’ll be a lot closer to average for this time of year.

Better yet, we may also get some lows in the 50s along the way…so at least it’s more comfortable by night.