Portions of Minnesota and Iowa have already seen several showers and thunderstorms today, while much of South Dakota has been quiet. That may change later this evening.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of central and western South Dakota as we go into the first part of the night.

Wind and hail are the main concerns. Stay weather aware through the evening/night and have your KELOLAND Weather App ready to go.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s across much of the region under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday holds another chance for unsettled weather in a similar manner to what we’ve already discussed. Out west, chances for stormy weather will be a bit higher on Wednesday with the development of our next system. Regardless, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place from Spearfish and Rapid City down to the SW corner of South Dakota. A “Marginal Risk” extends to the Missouri River. Again, wind and hail are the main concerns…but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Highs on Wednesday hold mainly in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Right now, Thursday and Friday hold the best overall chance for showers and storms in the work week. For Thursday, a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms will be in place…with some of those storms becoming strong to severe.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for a majority of KELOLAND, with a “Marginal Risk” covering the rest of the region that is NOT under that slight risk.

Just like Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Friday and Saturday hold another chance for rain and even a few storms across the region before conditions finally quiet down a bit just in time for Mother’s Day.

We’re going to be working with a good amount of moisture with this five-day stretch. While there will be localized higher and lower amounts, this is what we’re seeing for rain totals.

We’ll start next week on a dry note with seasonable temperatures.