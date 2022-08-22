SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Cooling mid-week with chances for rain.

Tonight skies will be clear. Temperatures will seasonable in the low 60s tonight. A light breeze around 5 – 15mph from the east.

A chance of rain returns to the forecast starting tomorrow in the west and central regions of KELOLAND. Temperatures return to the mid 80s to low 90s for the high. A light easterly breeze around 5 – 15 mph for the day.

Temperatures cool down Thursday to below average, and higher chances of showers for Western KELOLAND. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase in Eastern KELOLAND by the weekend. Warming back up to average temperatures for the start of the next week.