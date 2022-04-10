Low pressure will continue to make its move through the region, sending rain through much of the region…while we see some snow for portions of western KELOLAND.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 pm MDT Sunday for the Black Hills. Please exercise caution if you must be out and about in that area.

Beyond this, we’ll have another round of seasonable to seasonably cool temperatures on Sunday, with highs in the 40s and 50s depending on whether you see any rain or not.

Moisture gradually gets out of here as we go into the night, with lows dropping into the 20s to near 30 degrees across much of the region. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side but tolerable overall.

A pretty decent day comes along for your Monday with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. After this short break, we must address the proverbial elephant in the room: The midweek outlook.

Low pressure arrives by Tuesday, sending moisture into the region by daybreak. To the east, where temperatures will be a decent bit warmer in the 50s, this will be mainly rain. Out west, however, as low pressure tracks through the area, this will gradually switch to a wet and heavy snow as temperatures crash on the back side of this low.

This is going to be a system that features a large wealth of moisture, with a good amount of rain likely the further east you go into Tuesday and Wednesday. We may even have some thunderstorms to the east and southeast with how potent this system is. We’ll also watch for the potential to see some of these storms become strong to even severe at times…especially southeast of KELOLAND

To the west, where colder air will be in place, we’ll watch for the potential to see more wet and heavy snow mentioned earlier.

Winter storm watches are in effect for portions of northern and northwestern KELOLAND for the middle of the week due to the potential to see heavy accumulating snow.

Keep an eye out for future updates on your midweek outlook, as there are a lot of details to be ironed out between now and Tuesday.

Once this clears the region by the end of the week, we’ll quiet down beyond a few flurries here and there.

Well below average temperatures will stick around as we head through Easter weekend.