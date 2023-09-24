Following a very active Saturday, which included tornado reports in Codington and Deuel Counties, we’ll start to get a small break in place. It isn’t a complete reprieve, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Storm reports as of 7:30 am CDT Sunday morning

Scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm are possible as we head into the second half of the weekend, especially for our East River communities. West River, we’ll stay mainly dry.

Highs for the day range from the 60s to the low/mid 70s.

A few more showers may linger in a few areas overnight, but we should remain mainly quiet overall. We’ll have partly cloudy skies to the east with clearer skies out west.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s East River, with 40s West River thanks to clearer skies.

We’ll start the new work and school week with a few lingering showers to the east as low pressure is slow to get out of here. To the west, we’ll have a mainly dry and pretty pleasant day.

We’ll watch as daytime highs hold near to slightly above average in many areas. On the low end, we’ll have 60s in the northeast with 70s elsewhere.

Another isolated shower or two may stick around in a stubborn manner on Tuesday, but improvement is expected as we go into the second half of the work and school week.

As we dry out and quiet down, we’ll also warm up a bit as we go into the end of the week. Temperatures won’t go too far up the thermometer, but we can certainly call it seasonably warm.

Next weekend may feature some scattered showers in a few areas, but an organized and widespread chance for rain is not in the cards for us.

Odds for above average temperatures continue to be favored as we go into the start of October.