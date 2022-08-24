Morning showers and thunderstorms have been rumbling across portions of KELOLAND this morning. This was the view on our Downtown Sioux Falls LIVE Cam just before 7am.

Some of the storms have produced local downpours over .50″.

Other thunderstorms affected parts of central SD last night, with Mobridge picking up .49″.

A few thunderstorms later today could reach severe levels. A marginal risk of severe weather has been posted for many areas south of I-90.

Futurecast shows additional scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. We have about a 30% chance of rain for most areas today. Thursday will start dry for most, but late day t-storm chances will return to the Black Hills.

Those thunderstorms will likely move east into central SD by Friday morning. New thunderstorms will then fire farther east Friday night into Saturday morning. While not widespread, the rain chances will linger into the weekend, so keep your KELOLAND Storm Tracker APP handy.

Here are the details of the forecast.