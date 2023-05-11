SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been mostly quiet this afternoon. Temperatures have tried to reach the low 80s in eastern KELOLAND. Winds are 5 to 15 MPH out of the south and east. There is thicker cloud cover in northeastern and western South Dakota.

2 PM

We have a marginal risk of severe weather for this evening. It covers much of KELOLAND except the northeastern corner. The main risks will be hail and strong winds.

For tonight, we expect shower and thundershower chance to be scattered much like last night. Lows will drop to the 50s and low 60s.

Winds will be light in a majority of KELOLAND, unless you are in western South Dakota or under a thundershower.

Late tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours there is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather in south central and south eastern KELOLAND. The main risks will be hail and strong winds.

Tomorrow will be like today. A few scattered showers and thundershowers in the morning. Late morning into the early afternoon will have a break. By late afternoon we could see thundershowers redeveloping. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday does have a marginal risk in southeastern KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

Slightly cooler on Saturday compared to Friday. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. A strong northern wind will keep western South Dakota cooler. There will be a few scattered showers and thundershowers on Saturday.

Mother’s Day Sunday will have partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds should stay light.

The first half of next week will stay dry and warm. Partly to mostly clear skies will dominate. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.