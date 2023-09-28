It’s a dry start to the day across KELOLAND with plenty of blue skies in the Sioux Falls area. We expect a mild afternoon with many areas in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

There is some fog in SW MN and parts of NW IA. That dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire at 10am.

The weather tomorrow will be more active. A few showers and t-storms are expected and some of these storms could briefly become severe, with some hail possible across parts of eastern KELOLAND shown in the green on the map below.

Futurecast shows the weather changes coming our way tomorrow. First, warmer weather today will be found in eastern KELOLAND, but a cold front will bring north winds to Rapid City today and highs only near 70. We expect some rain to develop in western SD late tonight, but that activity should lift into northern KELOLAND during the morning. In addition, we expect scattered showers and isolated t-storms to develop across parts of southeastern KELOLAND Friday morning. That scenario remains a bit more uncertain, but stay tuned as we take another look at that chance of rain later today. The front tomorrow will move east, but temperatures will really soar in Sioux Falls and much of the southeast, where upper 80s to near 90 degree weather will be common.

This version of Futurecast from the European model is more bullish on the rain chances West River tomorrow morning. After a warm weekend, rain chances will start coming back to the plains by late Monday into Tuesday.

The Climate Prediction Center has already placed parts of eastern KELOLAND in a better zone for rain chances. We’ll continue to watch the data the next couple of days.

Here are the details of the forecast.