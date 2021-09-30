Scattered Rain Continues- Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, September 30th

Good morning! Showers and thunderstorms continue to move to the north and will be in the forecast for the next couple of days.

As of 7am, most of the rain has fallen either west of the James Valley or in NW IA the past 24 hours.

That story will continue to change today as rain moves to the north. Local total over an inch have been noted in Sioux County, Iowa.

Futurecast shows additional showers and thunderstorms moving to the north the next 24 to 48 hours. We expect the rain to linger even into Saturday across the southeast, but we still think it will be “off and on” the next few days.

You can see the slow progression of the rain to the east through the start of the weekend. Rain totals of .50″ to 1″ are quite likely with the local thunderstorms. Drier weather will return to all of KELOLAND early next week along with pleasant temperatures in the 70s

It looks like mild weather will continue into early next week. Temperatures should remain in the 70s for a number of days as colder, Candian air remains to the north for now.

With the rain chances East River today, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will be mild with rain chances again East River.

More of the same is ahead tomorrow with most areas in the 70s.

We’ll keep the steady trend going into next week with highs between 70 and 75 projected. We may even raise those numbers a bit Monday and Tuesday.