A few scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed overnight in KELOLAND. We do expect more development later today, so keep an eye on your Storm Tracker App and we watch those hits of rain.

You can see the radar review the past 12 hours. This map shows most of the rain has fallen south of KELOLAND.

The rain gauge numbers support that thinking, with most areas showing no rain or very low numbers below .10″.

Futurecast hints at redeveloping showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the southern 2/3rds of KELOLAND. The rain will not be widespread, but a few pockets will pick up some nice downpours the next 12 to 18 hours. We think most of the rain chances will shift south of KELOLAND tomorrow.

We expect a dry start to early next week as hotter weather builds into KELOLAND. Then, a cold front will approach the region by the 4th of July, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast. We’re more likely to see that rain at night, but we still have some time to organize the details of the forecast.

Some severe weather is possible in this pattern. We already have an outlook for Monday for much of northeastern SD. This may be expanded to the south on the 4th of July.

You can see that temperatures after the 4th of July will actually turn below normal for much of KELOLAND. In fact, 70s might be widespread for at least a day or two.

Here are the details of the forecast.