It’s another nice summer morning in KELOLAND. The rays of sunshine sure looked nice on our Parker LIVE CAM before 7am.

Scattered rain developed in the Rapid City areas yesterday and some overnight rain filled in across portions of eastern ND.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather today across southeastern KELOLAND where a marginal risk of severe weather pops up after 4pm.

Futurecast shows those scattered t-storms trying to develop after 4pm on southeastern KELOLAND. Those storms will roll east as new cells develop later tonight and tomorrow as a large upper-level low pressure area moves into the region.

The best chance of more significant rain will be north and east of Sioux Falls through Saturday. Local thunderstorms will contribute to some of the bigger numbers.

Here are the details of the forecast.