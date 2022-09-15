Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been roaming parts of KELOLAND overnight. Our Lake Madison LIVE CAM has looked pretty as we watch the cumulus clouds in the distance.

It has been hard to catch that rain in the official rain gauges listed on the map below.

Most of the rain has been scattered and focused on northeastern SD. New thunderstorms are developing in central Nebraska this morning. That rain will try to migrate to the northeast through the afternoon.

Yesterday’s heat will be reduced as the cold front continues to march east. We are not done with 90s in the forecast, however.

A few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could turn severe in parts of southeast SD. We’ll keep an eye on the radar trends.

Futurecast shows developing thunderstorms in northern Nebraska through 12pm. We think areas along and east of the James Valley will have the best chance of rain through the late afternoon and evening hours. Don’t forget that a couple of those storm may produce some gusty winds and small hail. The rain outlook looks drier Friday morning, but new thunderstorms will develop Friday night in the Black Hills region, with some of the that rain moving east in a few line segments through Saturday morning.

We could see a few more strong storms late Saturday across southern MN and northern IA. Expect more details on that tomorrow.

Temperatures will be warming up again across the plains early next week. There is the chance of storms again at some point as heat and humidity increase ahead a strong cold front, but the model have shown a big lack of consistency the past 2 days. For now, we’ll wait for more details to come.

Here are the details of the forecast.