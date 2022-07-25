Clouds and showers are moving across parts of KELOLAND today. You can see the pretty sunrise at Lake Madison as this latest system moves into the region.

Rain the past 24 hours have been heavier in SW South Dakota with 1.15″ in Rapid City. We also have reports of over 1″ of rain east of White River. Many areas are not nearly that high, however.

You can see the migration of the morning rain to the east this morning. We will continue to watch the movement of the rain into our East River counties today.

Futurecast shows temperatures holding into the 60s and 70s for many areas as we track areas of showers. We do expect some local rainfall of .25″ to .50, but these heavier rain areas will not be widespread. The best chance of locally better rain will be north of I-90 this afternoon as a general rule, although a few more cells may develop around Winner and Gregory later today. The opportunity for scattered rain will decrease overnight, but new scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow across KELOLAND.

Temperatures will remain at or below normal levels much of this week. We are watching another big heat wave developing in the Pacific northwest. This will be impacting KELOLAND next week.

Enjoy the cooler 70s today with the clouds and areas of showers and thundershowers.