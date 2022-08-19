A few scattered thundershowers have developed this morning, leading to some really neat shots from our LIVE CAMS like this picture from Parker just before 7am.

Those t-showers looked like this from Platte earlier in the morning around sunrise.

The t-showers in the southeast have been isolated, but more widespread rain is moving back into northeastern SD.

The rain across western MN was heaviest yesterday, with local rain totals between Marshall and Windom over .50″. We also had a few thunderstorms in NW IA that produced locally heavier rain.

Futurecast shows the rain expanding to the south this afternoon and this evening. The more active areas of rain will decrease toward sunset and limited rain will be left over on Saturday morning. Temperatures today will be coolest in the areas with the most rain, with 80s likely in western SD where skies should stay dry.

Temperatures will tend to moderate early next week. While not nearly as hot as earlier in the summer, we do expect highs to warm into the 80s and 90s once again.

Here are the details of the forecast.