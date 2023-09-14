The weather is starting dry this morning in the Sioux Falls area, but we may end the day with some rain. We’ll have more on that story in a moment.

First, showers and a few lightning strikes have been moving across southern North Dakota into parts of KELOLAND. As of early this morning, none of the rain is very heavy, but keep on eye on the radar trends through the day.

We did have a local t-storm around Hermosa, just south of Rapid City yesterday. This storm produced some hail and localized flash flooding during the evening.

Futurecast shows redeveloping showers and t-storms this afternoon along and ahead of the next frontal system moving into the region. We’ll hold that chance of rain in the southeast tomorrow morning before this system departs during the late morning and afternoon. Expect refreshing northwest winds behind the front and highs in the 70s this weekend. A few stray showers may affect far southeast KELOLAND early Saturday morning in this pattern, but most of the weekend looks nice.

The rainfall pattern will be interesting to watch late next week. A series of upper-air disturbances will move into the Rockies, setting up numerous chances of rain across the plains starting Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned for more details on this pattern in the days ahead.

The 10 day rainfall map shows the largest belt of rain across the plains we’ve seen in months. If this pattern takes shape, it will certainly start affecting the drought conditions we’ve talked about most of the summer in eastern KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.