We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours.

You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.

So far, most of the rain totals have been pretty light. There are a few exceptions, with a small streak of better rain running through Spearfish yesterday with a local thunderstorm. We’ll be watching additional t-storm development the next couple of days.

The upper level low causing the rain chances is still spinning to our northwest. It will start to move the next couple of days.

Futurecast shows an expansion of the rain chances west of Sioux Falls. Rain chances will expand into the Sioux Falls area tonight. There will be more rain on radar tomorrow as the frontal system slowly moves to the east.

The next big weather story will be the colder weather by Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop into the 40s and 50s across KELOLAND and areas of frost and freeze weather are expected.

Here are the details of the forecast.