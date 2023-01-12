Winds have increased across parts of southern and eastern KELOLAND this morning. This has brought patchy blowing and drifting snow, along with areas of black ice to roads in southeastern KELOLAND.

The areas shaded in white on the map below indicate where patchy blowing snow has been a bit more concentrated. Slow down and be alert to changing road conditions as you get into rural areas.

Here’s a look at the wind forecast. Notice a decrease in the wind in the southeast tonight. We also think stronger winds will return this weekend to SW MN.

Futurecast shows temperatures holding in the upper teens and lower 20s in the east today. Temperatures will be similar in the east tomorrow, but Rapid City will really warm up into the mid 50s!

The pattern next week is still looking more active. 3 separate systems will be moving into the plains. The first low will track to our south will be warm enough to support rain in Iowa and Missouri. We could see a wintery mix in southeastern KELOLAND, but we are not expecting heavy precipitation at this time. The system on Wednesday looks the stronger, but we are still looking at how the storm tracks will be shifting around on the maps. Early indications would favor a better chance of heavier snow in Nebraska. The Gulf of Mexico will get involved, so we want to let you know it’s increasingly likely that a plowable band of snow will set up in parts of the plains about a week out. A third system may get tossed into the mix by the end of next week, but we have even more questions about who could get snow on that system.

Here are the details of the forecast.