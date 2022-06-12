Thankfully, we’ve been able to get in on a decent morning and afternoon. With that said, however, another round of storms will be on the way as we head into the evening.

Showers and storms will fire up into the evening and night in portions of the region. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a tornado watch in place for portions of western and NW KELOLAND.

A “Slight Risk” for severe storms is in place across KELOLAND, with an “Enhanced Risk” in place for portions of central and western KELOLAND.

All forms of severe weather will be possible. Stay weather aware as we go into the night.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s across the region.

Some showers and storms are possible on Monday once again, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather in place across portions of northern and western KELOLAND. Again, wind and hail are the primary concerns.

We also have a rather hot and humid day on our hands with highs in the 90s in many areas. Heat index values may reach and exceed the century mark.

A heat advisory is in effect for the day in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. If you must be outside, please take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

Temperatures take a step back on Tuesday, though we’ll still remain at least seasonably warm to the east. Highs hold in the 80s to near 90 East River, with 70s to the west.

After a break on Tuesday, we’ll have another chance for storms on Wednesday with marginally cooler temperatures. Quieter weather takes over going into the end of the work week.

We’re going to keep an eye on Father’s Day weekend…not necessarily for active weather but for a lot of heat. We could see highs around 100 degrees in central and western KELOLAND, with temperatures not too far behind East River.