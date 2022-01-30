As advertised, there was a pretty clear divide between who was able to enjoy another rather mild day and who was stuck with chillier weather.

With that said, above average temperatures hold steady across KELOLAND, though West River locations will remain warmer. We’ll fall into the teens to the east and 20s out west.

Warmer temperatures jump over the river and head east as we start the new work and school week. This will easily be the warmest day for everyone…not just out west this time…with highs in the 50s across much of the area. The exception would likely be in the northeast again, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

With dry, breezy, and warm conditions in place, fire weather concerns will be elevated across southern portions of the region. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources.

By the time we reach the first day of February, some snow showers are possible to the west during this time, but chances are on the lower side of the scale.

Highs will be recorded earlier in the day as cold air comes rushing in to fill the void.

Cold and windy weather will be what’s in store for much of the region on Wednesday, with wind chill headlines likely on both Wednesday and Thursday morning. We may also see some snow in SW KELOLAND, but not too much in the way of accumulation is expected.

Despite the cold start to the month, a warming trend takes over through the first full week of the new month. All the while, we’ll remain pretty quiet with little to no decent chance for rain or snow any time soon.