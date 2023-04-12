Record or near record highs were common across KELOLAND yesterday as temperatures soared into the 90s in several areas. Sioux Falls will be near 90 today.

The ice is sure melting fast on area lakes. You can see the trend below on our Lake Madison LIVE CAM.

Red flag warnings have been posted for parts of southeastern KELOLAND today where temperatures will be warmest this afternoon.

It appears southwest winds will contribute to the warmth in the southeast today.

That south wind will be stronger in southeastern KELOLAND tomorrow.

Futurecast shows the big spread on temperatures across the region today. We expect 1 more day of warm weather in the southeast tomorrow before the cold front moves east and changes the weather for the weekend.

Shower chances will gather across central and western SD Thursday PM and will likely get better on Friday or Friday night farther east. We are expecting rain chances to linger East River on Saturday with perhaps a few areas of wet snow mixed in before the system departs.

Here are the details of the forecast.