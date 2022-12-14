SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.

2 PM

We have major winter headlines through the day tomorrow. Sioux Falls and Rapid City and areas in blue are in a Winter Weather Advisory. Aberdeen, Watertown, and down to Mitchell, along with areas in red are in a Winter Storm Warning. Areas in white in western and central South Dakota, including Pierre and Spearfish are in a Blizzard Warning. These warnings and advisories can shift or change at any time. Many roads are closed or no travel is advised. Take your time and be careful IF you need to be out on the roads. Sioux Falls could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow. Other areas could see additional snowfall amounts of 4 to 9 inches.

Tonight will get cold in western and central South Dakota with lows in the teens. Eastern KELOLAND will have lows in the 20s. This storm will continue overnight. We expect strong north to northwest winds moving further into KELOLAND through the night.

We will continue with blizzard like conditions for the day on Thursday. We will have strong northwest winds and temperatures only in the 20s for KELOLAND. The snow will continue through Thursday and into Friday. Use caution if you have to be outside or driving.

Once we get this system to move out of KELOLAND things do quiet down. Temperatures do get very cold. We could see high temperatures to start next week on either side of zero. The first day of winter brings us the next shot of light snow in KELOLAND.