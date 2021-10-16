Remaining Warm For Tomorrow; Rain Chance Next Week – Storm Center Update Saturday PM October 16

Skies will remain clear for this evening and tonight.

It will not be as cold either as lows fall to the middle and upper 30s, expect light winds.

The sunshine and warm temperatures will continue for tomorrow. Highs will reach the 70s for many locations with an isolated 80 degree temperatures possible in the plains of western South Dakota. Winds will be light at 5-15 mph from a southerly direction.

While the warmth continues into early next week, the next system to bring rain and snow moves into western South Dakota on Tuesday. This is not looking as strong as the last system, but snow is once again possible for the higher elevations of the Hills. The rain will move into eastern KELOLAND by midweek as cooler air moves in behind the system for later in the week.